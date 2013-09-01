Ken StringfellowBorn 30 October 1968
Ken Stringfellow
1968-10-30
Ken Stringfellow Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Stuart Stringfellow (born October 30, 1968) is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, arranger, and producer. Best known for his work with The Posies, R.E.M., and the re-formed Big Star, Stringfellow's discography includes more than 200 albums.
Ken Stringfellow Tracks
Superwise
Ken Stringfellow
Superwise
Superwise
Last played on
Don't Die
Ken Stringfellow
Don't Die
Don't Die
Last played on
