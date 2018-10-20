Joi Cardwell (born October 8, 1967) is an American singer-songwriter. Born and raised in New York City, New York, she performed in various singing competitions as a child and rose to fame in the early 1990s as guest vocalist for Lil Louis on the number 1 Dance singles "Club Lonely" and "Saved My Life". The release of Cardwell's debut album, The World Is Full of Trouble (1995), established her as a solo artist worldwide and featured the Billboard Dance top-five singles number-one singles "Jump for Joi" and "Love & Devotion". Her second album, Joi Cardwell (1997), spawned the top-charting singles "Soul to Bare", "Run to You", and "Found Love".

In 1999, she released her third album Deliverance on her own record label No-Mad Industries. Her fourth album, The Plain Jane Project (2005), yielded the top-ten singles "Freedom" and "It's Over". She continued to release albums on her recording label including Wanderlust (The Soundtrack) (2009) and Must Be the Music (2011). In 2014, Cardwell resurfaced with her seventh album The Art of Being, which was released on her new recording label Curly Gurly Records.