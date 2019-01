Andrew Kishore is a Bangladeshi singer who is active in the music industry of the country since the 1980s. He has played back about 15,322 songs. Alongside Bangla film, he played back in Urdu and Hindi films. ‘Jiboner Golpo Achhe Baki Olpo’, and ‘Dak Diyachhen Doyal Amare’ are one of the most popular single tracks of him. He won National Film Award eight times for his outstanding contribution to the music industry.