TriBeCaStan is an American world music ensemble from New York, New York. The band was co-founded by multi-instrumentalists John Kruth (mandolin, banjo, sitar, flute, and harmonica) and Jeff Greene (marimba, yayli tambor, jew's harp) and includes baritone sax player Claire Daly, percussionist Boris Kinberg and Kenny Margolis on accordion and keyboards (both formerly with Willy DeVille), Premik Russell Tubbs (Mahavishnu Orchestra, Carlos Santana, Sting) - alto saxophone, flute, clarinet and lap steel guitar, bassist Ray Peterson (Eddie Harris), trombonist Chris Morrow, John Turner on trumpet and drummer Kirk Driscoll. Referred to as 'genre-bending' by The New York Times and Alarm Magazine the band has been known to defy musical genre description, with several publications describing their music as fusing avant-garde jazz, klezmer, Balkan, Indian, Middle Eastern, Afghani folk, Afrofunk, Chinese traditional music, African, Latin jazz and surf rock and has been compared to the British world music band 3 Mustaphas 3 by All Music Guide. Other musicians who have been known to play with the band include tabla player Badal Roy (Miles Davis, John McLaughlin) Bachir Attar (of the Master Musicians of Jajouka) bassist Dave Dreiwitz of Ween, trombonist Steve Turre. guitarist Scott Metzger, . and Matt Darriau (alto saxophone, clarinet, kaval) of the Klezmatics.