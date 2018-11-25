GlorianaCountry band. Formed 2008
Gloriana
2008
Gloriana Biography (Wikipedia)
Gloriana was an American country music group founded in 2008. It initially consisted of four vocalists: Cheyenne Kimball, Rachel Reinert, and brothers Tom and Mike Gossin. Before the group's foundation, Kimball was a solo artist. The original lineup recorded one self-titled album for Emblem/Reprise Records in 2009, which included their first chart hit, "Wild at Heart". Kimball left before the release of the band's second album A Thousand Miles Left Behind, which produced their highest-charting single, "(Kissed You) Good Night", along with the top 20 "Can't Shake You". After a third album, Three, Reinert left as well, effectively disbanding the group.
Gloriana Tracks
Wild At Heart
Gloriana
Wild At Heart
Wild At Heart
The Way It Goes
Gloriana
The Way It Goes
The Way It Goes
Ain't Runnin' Outta Summer
Gloriana
Ain't Runnin' Outta Summer
Ain't Runnin' Outta Summer
(Kissed You) Good Night
Gloriana
(Kissed You) Good Night
(Kissed You) Good Night
Wanna Take You Home
Gloriana
Wanna Take You Home
Wanna Take You Home
Go On...Miss Me
Gloriana
Go On...Miss Me
Go On...Miss Me
Trouble
Gloriana
Trouble
Trouble
Best Night Ever
Gloriana
Best Night Ever
Best Night Ever
The World Is Ours Tonight
Gloriana
The World Is Ours Tonight
The World Is Ours Tonight
Can't Shake You
Gloriana
Can't Shake You
Can't Shake You
Gloriana Links
