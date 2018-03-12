Cindy & The Playmates
Cindy & The Playmates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45ed339c-027f-46db-9746-7f3a48f0f02a
Cindy & The Playmates Tracks
Sort by
A Portrait of God's Love
Cindy & The Playmates
A Portrait of God's Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Portrait of God's Love
Last played on
Now That School Is Through
Cindy & The Playmates
Now That School Is Through
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now That School Is Through
Last played on
Cindy & The Playmates Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist