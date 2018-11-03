Baby Huey & The BabysittersFormed 1963
Baby Huey & The Babysitters
1963
Biography (Wikipedia)
Baby Huey & the Babysitters was a soul band hailing from Gary, Indiana. The band, founded in 1963, was the idea of organist / trumpeter Melvyn Jones and guitarist Johnny Ross. James Ramey was their front man, and he adopted the stage name of "Baby Huey" (after the cartoon/comic book character Baby Huey). They were well known on the club scene in Chicago.
Tracks
California Dreamin'
California Dreamin'
Hard Times
Hard Times
Running
Running
Mighty Mighty
Mighty Mighty Children
A Change Is Going To Come
Listen to Me
Monkey Man
