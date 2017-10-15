Eddy DuchinBorn 1 April 1909. Died 9 February 1951
Eddy Duchin
1909-04-01
Eddy Duchin Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwin Frank Duchin (April 1, 1909 – February 9, 1951) was an American jazz pianist and bandleader during the 1930s and 1940s.
Eddy Duchin Tracks
Let's Fall in Love
Let's Fall in Love
I Only Have Eyes for You
I Only Have Eyes for You
You Are My Lucky Star
You Are My Lucky Star
Between the Devil the Deep Blue Sea
Eddy Duchin Links
