Scott DuBoisBorn 27 April 1978
Scott DuBois
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45e6b63b-0a37-439b-9366-d64e6421a457
Scott DuBois Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott DuBois (born April 27, 1978) is an American jazz guitarist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Scott DuBois Tracks
Sort by
Afternoon Ice Fog
Scott DuBois
Afternoon Ice Fog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Afternoon Ice Fog
Last played on
Scott DuBois Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist