Geoffrey Douglas Madge (born 3 October 1941) is an Australian classical pianist and composer.

Madge won the 1963 ABC Concerto and Vocal Competition.

Madge is known for performing long and arduous works. He was the first to record Leopold Godowsky's Studies on Chopin's Études, once described as "the most impossibly difficult things ever written for the piano". He has twice recorded Sorabji's Opus clavicembalisticum, one of the longest and most difficult works ever written for the piano. In 1982, 52 years after the first public performance (by the composer), Madge gave the work its second public performance.

In 1979 he gave the first complete performance of Nikos Skalkottas' 32 Piano Pieces.

He was appointed professor of piano at the Royal Conservatory of The Hague, and settled in the Netherlands.