Fol ChenCalifornia-based band from the Asthmatic Kitty label. Formed 2009
Fol Chen
2009
Fol Chen Biography (Wikipedia)
Fol Chen is an American electronic band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2009. The band is signed to Asthmatic Kitty Records and has released three full-length albums.
Fol Chen Tracks
200 Words
In Ruins
The Holes
In Ruins (Baths Remix)
Cable TV
The Idiot
No Wedding Cake
