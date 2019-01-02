Reprazent is a British drum and bass group headed up by Roni Size. Their debut album New Forms won the Mercury Music Prize in 1997. Their follow-up album In the Møde featured artists including Rahzel, Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine and Method Man.

Reprazent's music has been described as containing “meticulously crafted break-beats that, when slowed down, revealed themselves as hip-hop beats”. The most popular track, “Brown Paper Bag”, was praised in the Guardian as a “masterpiece: an essay in hyperkinetic pace, it piles up teetering stacks of instrumental layers, their cumulative weight triggering each step in a constant cycle of demolition and reconstruction of its latticework of melody, rhythm and mood".

The singles from New Forms featured the vocals of Onallee, whose call for the music in "Brown Paper Bag" is a signal that became widespread in rave culture.[not in citation given] The album went five times platinum and Roni Size returned to the studio to concentrate on his output for V and Full Cycle and Dope Dragon.