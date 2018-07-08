Otoboke BeaverFormed 10 August 2009
Otoboke Beaver (おとぼけビ～バ～) are a 4-piece, punk-rock band from Kyoto, Japan. The band name originates from a love hotel situated near the high school of one of the band members in Osaka.
Love Is Short
Otoboke Beaver
Love Is Short
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05701h5.jpglink
Love Is Short
Last played on
S'il Vous Plait
Otoboke Beaver
S'il Vous Plait
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05701h5.jpglink
S'il Vous Plait
Last played on
Beaver Ni Tsuretette
Otoboke Beaver
Beaver Ni Tsuretette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05701h5.jpglink
Beaver Ni Tsuretette
Last played on
Suki Suki Darling
Otoboke Beaver
Suki Suki Darling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suki Suki Darling
Performer
Last played on
anata watashi daita ato yome no meshi
Otoboke Beaver
anata watashi daita ato yome no meshi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05701h5.jpglink
anata watashi daita ato yome no meshi
Last played on
Burrikko Bokumetsu
Otoboke Beaver
Burrikko Bokumetsu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05701h5.jpglink
Burrikko Bokumetsu
Last played on
Introduce Me To Your Family
Otoboke Beaver
Introduce Me To Your Family
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05701h5.jpglink
Introduce Me To Your Family
Last played on
Akimahenka
Otoboke Beaver
Akimahenka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05701h5.jpglink
Akimahenka
Last played on
Mean
Otoboke Beaver
Mean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05701h5.jpglink
Mean
Last played on
Introduce Me To Your Parents
Otoboke Beaver
Introduce Me To Your Parents
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05701h5.jpglink
Introduce Me To Your Parents
Last played on
Upcoming Events
29
Apr
2019
Otoboke Beaver, Say Sue Me and drinking boys & girls choir
The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
30
Apr
2019
Otoboke Beaver, Say Sue Me and drinking boys & girls choir
The Musician Pub, Leicester, UK
1
May
2019
Otoboke Beaver, Say Sue Me and drinking boys & girls choir
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
2
May
2019
Otoboke Beaver, Say Sue Me and drinking boys & girls choir
Scala, London, UK
3
May
2019
Otoboke Beaver, Say Sue Me and drinking boys & girls choir
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
