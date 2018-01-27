DAM (Arabic: دام‎; Hebrew: דם‎) is a Palestinian hip-hop group. Based in Lod, Israel, DAM was founded in 1999 by brothers Tamer and Suhell Nafar and their friend Mahmoud Jreri. Their songs are largely about the Israeli–Palestinian conflict and poverty. The group's name is the Arabic verb for "to last forever/eternity" (دام) and the Hebrew word for "blood" (דם), but can also be an acronym for "Da Arabian MCs." The Arabic word for "blood" (دم) is spelled similarly, but without an alif.

DAM raps primarily in Arabic, but also in English and Hebrew. DAM has released more than 100 singles and two albums—Dedication and Dabke on the Moon—as well as an EP—Street Poetry. DAM's lyrics are largely protest-driven, and their songs centering around fighting oppression, Israeli occupation, racism, poverty, drugs, and women's rights.

In January 2017 they signed with the London based independent record label publishing and services, Cooking Vinyl. For their UK and EU touring schedule the band are represented by X-Ray Touring.