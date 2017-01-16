Dan MelchiorBorn 1972
Dan Melchior
1972
Dan Melchior Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Melchior is a singer/songwriter/guitarist often labeled a 'garage rock' musician. He has formed the named groups of musicians Broke Revue and Dan Melchior und Das Menace.
Dan Melchior Tracks
Ice Cream & Hailstones
October
Counting Calories At The Last Supper
