French MontanaBorn 9 November 1984
French Montana Biography (Wikipedia)
Karim Kharbouch (born November 9, 1984), better known by his stage name French Montana, is a Moroccan-American rapper, singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Morocco, he immigrated to the United States with his family when he was 13. He is the founder of Coke Boys Records, and its predecessor Cocaine City Records. In 2012, he signed a joint-venture recording deal with Bad Boy Records and Maybach Music Group.
Kharbouch made his mixtape debut in 2007. In 2010, he had his breakthrough with "Choppa Choppa Down". He released his debut studio album Excuse My French on May 21, 2013. In July 2017, Montana released his second studio album, Jungle Rules, which peaked at number three on the Billboard 200. The album was supported by the single "Unforgettable", featuring Swae Lee, which became Montana's first song as lead artist to reach the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
French Montana Tracks
No Stylist (feat. Drake)
Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
Bring Dem Things (feat. Pharrell Williams)
Hurtin' Me (feat. French Montana)
A Lie (feat. The Weeknd)
Unforgettable (Bhangra Remix)
Work (Remix) (feat. French Montana, Trinidad James, ScHoolboy Q & A$AP Rocky)
Ball Drop (feat. French Montana)
Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)
Ya Nour El Ein
