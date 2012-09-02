Billy BurnetteRockabilly singer - songwriter. Born 8 May 1953
Billy Burnette
1953-05-08
Billy Burnette Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorsey William "Billy" Burnette III (born May 8, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee) is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter who was part of the band Fleetwood Mac from 1987 to 1995. Burnette also had a brief career in acting.
Billy Burnette Tracks
The Light of Love
Billy Burnette
The Light of Love
The Light of Love
Only The River Knows
Billy Burnette
Only The River Knows
Only The River Knows
