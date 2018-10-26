ThereseSwedish euro house artist Eva Therese Grankvist. Born 2 May 1977
Therese
1977-05-02
Therese Biography (Wikipedia)
Therese Grankvist (born 2 May 1977) is a Swedish singer and songwriter. She started recording in 1997 under the Drömhus alias, and goes by Therese since the release of her single "Monkey" in 2002. She may be best known for her internationally successful collaborations with Swedish DJ and producer StoneBridge, "Put 'Em High" and "Take Me Away", released on Hed Kandi in 2004.
Therese started her own label Vixon Records in 2014.
Therese Tracks
Put 'Em High (feat. Therese)
StoneBridge
Put 'Em High (feat. Therese)
Put 'Em High (feat. Therese)
Take Me Away
StoneBridge
Take Me Away
Take Me Away
Put Em High (Freemasons Radio Mix)
Therese
Put Em High (Freemasons Radio Mix)
Put Em High (Freemasons Radio Mix)
