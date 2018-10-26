Therese Grankvist (born 2 May 1977) is a Swedish singer and songwriter. She started recording in 1997 under the Drömhus alias, and goes by Therese since the release of her single "Monkey" in 2002. She may be best known for her internationally successful collaborations with Swedish DJ and producer StoneBridge, "Put 'Em High" and "Take Me Away", released on Hed Kandi in 2004.

Therese started her own label Vixon Records in 2014.