ArgrphBand from Wales. Formed June 2015
Argrph
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04w910w.jpg
2015-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45d98617-7e85-432b-a83c-9dafc6384191
Argrph Performances & Interviews
- ARGRPH - Wrong Croenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w919m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w919m.jpg2017-03-07T20:00:00.000ZSesiwn gan ARGRPH yn arbennig ar gyfer Hwyrnos Georgia Ruth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w8zyv
ARGRPH - Wrong Croen
- ARGRPH - Llosgi Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w910w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w910w.jpg2017-03-07T19:00:00.000ZSesiwn gan ARGRPH yn arbennig ar gyfer Hwyrnos Georgia Ruth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w8zzd
ARGRPH - Llosgi Me
Argrph Tracks
Sort by
Llawn
Argrph
Llawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052q1rf.jpglink
Llawn
Last played on
Cymorth
Argrph
Cymorth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052q1rf.jpglink
Cymorth
Last played on
Tywod
Argrph
Tywod
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052q1rf.jpglink
Tywod
Last played on
Llosgi Me
Argrph
Llosgi Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052q1rf.jpglink
Llosgi Me
Last played on
Dre Ar Ol Fy Hun
Argrph
Dre Ar Ol Fy Hun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052q1rf.jpglink
Dre Ar Ol Fy Hun
Last played on
Wrong Croen
Argrph
Wrong Croen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052q1rf.jpglink
Wrong Croen
Last played on
Playlists featuring Argrph
Past BBC Events
Sesiwn C2: Argrph
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8vgfx
Caerdydd
2017-03-07T23:20:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w910w.jpg
7
Mar
2017
Sesiwn C2: Argrph
Caerdydd
Back to artist