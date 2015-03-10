The GantsFormed 1963. Disbanded 1967
The Gants
1963
The Gants Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gants was an American garage rock band that formed in 1964 in Greenwood, Mississippi, in the cultural and geographic Deep South.
The Gants Tracks
Crackin' Up
Dance Last Night
Road Runner
