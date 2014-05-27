Christopher Ashmore
Christopher Ashmore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45d96d52-571f-43db-82d1-36baeceb022c
Christopher Ashmore Tracks
Sort by
Swing Thing
Christopher Ashmore
Swing Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing Thing
Last played on
Celimba
Christopher Ashmore
Celimba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Celimba
Last played on
Wurly Brady
Christopher Ashmore
Wurly Brady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wurly Brady
Last played on
Christopher Ashmore Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist