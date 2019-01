Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba (13 July 1956), known professionally as Koffi Olomide, is a Congolese Soukus singer, dancer, producer, and composer. He has had several gold records in his career. He is the founder of the Quartier Latin International orchestra with many notable artists, including Fally Ipupa and Ferré Gola.

