Miho HatoriBorn 5 April 1970
Miho Hatori
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45d91b0a-27b2-426b-abab-046fdd9ee575
Miho Hatori Biography (Wikipedia)
Miho Hatori (羽鳥 美保 Hatori Miho, born in Tokyo, Japan) is a Japanese singer, songwriter, and musician. She is primarily known as the vocalist of the New York City group Cibo Matto. She is also known for her work with virtual band Gorillaz, as she is the first person to provide the voice of animated member Noodle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miho Hatori Tracks
Sort by
Night Light
Miho Hatori
Night Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Light
Last played on
I Don't Know
Duduka
I Don't Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj6s.jpglink
I Don't Know
Last played on
Miho Hatori Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist