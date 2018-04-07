Ethan Allen is an American record producer, mixer, engineer, writer and musician currently living in Los Angeles, California. He is also a multi-instrumentalist and member of the band Gram Rabbit from Joshua Tree, California. Some of his credits include Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Ben Harper, The 88, Tricky, Luscious Jackson, The Cult, Gram Rabbit, Sheryl Crow, Tim Finn, Brant Bjork, Donita Sparks, Meg Myers, Patty Griffin, and Better Than Ezra.