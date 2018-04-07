Ethan Allen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45d88ba5-294e-4877-aa0f-70ad0ab438da
Ethan Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Ethan Allen is an American record producer, mixer, engineer, writer and musician currently living in Los Angeles, California. He is also a multi-instrumentalist and member of the band Gram Rabbit from Joshua Tree, California. Some of his credits include Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Ben Harper, The 88, Tricky, Luscious Jackson, The Cult, Gram Rabbit, Sheryl Crow, Tim Finn, Brant Bjork, Donita Sparks, Meg Myers, Patty Griffin, and Better Than Ezra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ethan Allen Tracks
Sort by
Tired Of Toeing The Line
Ethan Allen
Tired Of Toeing The Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tired Of Toeing The Line
Last played on
Ethan Allen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist