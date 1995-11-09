Curly FoxBorn 8 November 1910. Died 9 November 1995
Curly Fox
Curly Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Arnim LeRoy Fox (November 9, 1910 – November 10, 1995), better known as Curly (or Curley) Fox, was an American old-time and country fiddler, singer and country musician.
