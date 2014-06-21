Hardline is an American hard rock band. Originally formed in 1991 by brothers Johnny Gioeli and Joey Gioeli, the band consisted of five members, Johnny Gioeli, Joey Gioeli, Neal Schon, Todd Jensen and Deen Castronovo. The band's most recent album is Human Nature, which was released in 2016. Joey Gioeli has not appeared on a Hardline album since 2002's II after retiring from music to focus on family business. Johnny Gioeli remains the only original member of the band.