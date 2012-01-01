Hardy Krüger (born Franz Eberhard August Krüger; 12 April 1928) is a German actor, who appeared in more than 60 films since 1944. Very popular in his own country, Krüger is also known for his appearances in international films like Hatari!, Sundays and Cybele, The Flight of the Phoenix, The Battle of Neretva, The Secret of Santa Vittoria, The Red Tent and Barry Lyndon.