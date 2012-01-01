Hardy KrügerBorn 12 April 1928
Hardy Krüger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45d404cc-683d-474e-abc2-5f5ebe3119f8
Hardy Krüger Biography (Wikipedia)
Hardy Krüger (born Franz Eberhard August Krüger; 12 April 1928) is a German actor, who appeared in more than 60 films since 1944. Very popular in his own country, Krüger is also known for his appearances in international films like Hatari!, Sundays and Cybele, The Flight of the Phoenix, The Battle of Neretva, The Secret of Santa Vittoria, The Red Tent and Barry Lyndon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hardy Krüger Tracks
Sort by
Blind Date
Hardy Krüger
Blind Date
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blind Date
Last played on
Blind Date (I'm A Lonely Mix)
Hardy Krüger
Blind Date (I'm A Lonely Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blind Date (I'm A Lonely Mix)
Last played on
Hardy Krüger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist