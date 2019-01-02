Neiked
Neiked Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Rådström, better known by the stage name Neiked (stylised as NEIKED), is a Swedish singer, songwriter and record producer. His 2016 second single "Sexual" reached a peak position of number 32 on the Swedish Singles Chart and number five on the UK Singles Chart. He produces using Apple Inc.'s Logic Pro.
Neiked Tracks
