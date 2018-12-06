Tony YayoBorn 31 March 1978
Tony Yayo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-03-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45d21b70-e139-4ff9-b487-3c003fa7af0b
Tony Yayo Biography (Wikipedia)
Marvin Bernard (born March 31, 1978), better known by his stage name Tony Yayo is an American rapper and hype man. Yayo is best known as one third of the hip-hop group G-Unit, a group he formed with his childhood friends 50 Cent and Lloyd Banks. Yayo released his debut studio album, Thoughts of a Predicate Felon, in 2005, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. He is currently signed to 50 Cent's record label G-Unit Records, and serves as the CEO to the label G-Unit Philly. He is also signed with EMI to release his second untitled album. His stage name is derived from the 1983 film Scarface, referencing the main character Tony Montana, and Yayo, the slang word for cocaine.
Tony Yayo Tracks
Hate It Or Love It (G-Unit Remix) (feat. 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck & Tony Yayo)
The Game
Hate It Or Love It (G-Unit Remix) (feat. 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck & Tony Yayo)
Hate It Or Love It (G-Unit Remix) (feat. 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck & Tony Yayo)
Like My Style (feat. Tony Yayo)
50 Cent
Like My Style (feat. Tony Yayo)
Like My Style (feat. Tony Yayo)
Pimpin
Tony Yayo
Pimpin
Pimpin
So Seductive (feat. 50 Cent)
Tony Yayo
So Seductive (feat. 50 Cent)
So Seductive (feat. 50 Cent)
Snootie Wild (Instrumental)
Tony Yayo
Snootie Wild (Instrumental)
Snootie Wild (Instrumental)
So Seductive
Tony Yayo
So Seductive
So Seductive
