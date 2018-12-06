Marvin Bernard (born March 31, 1978), better known by his stage name Tony Yayo is an American rapper and hype man. Yayo is best known as one third of the hip-hop group G-Unit, a group he formed with his childhood friends 50 Cent and Lloyd Banks. Yayo released his debut studio album, Thoughts of a Predicate Felon, in 2005, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. He is currently signed to 50 Cent's record label G-Unit Records, and serves as the CEO to the label G-Unit Philly. He is also signed with EMI to release his second untitled album. His stage name is derived from the 1983 film Scarface, referencing the main character Tony Montana, and Yayo, the slang word for cocaine.