Alan Brind
Alan Brind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45d1a9c4-eba4-4fff-843f-5505780e3310
Alan Brind Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Brind is a British violinist who in 1986 at the age of 17, won the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition performing Sibelius's Violin Concerto.
Brind studied violin at the Royal Academy of Music but seriously considered snooker as a possible alternative career. He studied with Viktoria Mullova, with whom he had a relationship and who bore him a daughter, Katia. Brind became leader of the European Union Youth Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alan Brind Tracks
Sort by
The Soldier's Tale (version for trio)
Igor Stravinsky
The Soldier's Tale (version for trio)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Soldier's Tale (version for trio)
Last played on
The Soldier's Tale
Igor Stravinsky
The Soldier's Tale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Soldier's Tale
Last played on
Back to artist