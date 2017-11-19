Alan Brind is a British violinist who in 1986 at the age of 17, won the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition performing Sibelius's Violin Concerto.

Brind studied violin at the Royal Academy of Music but seriously considered snooker as a possible alternative career. He studied with Viktoria Mullova, with whom he had a relationship and who bore him a daughter, Katia. Brind became leader of the European Union Youth Orchestra.