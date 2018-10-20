Blue MagicAmerican R&B soul vocal quintet. Formed 1972
Blue Magic
1972
Blue Magic Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue Magic is an American R&B and Soul group, and one of the more popular Philadelphia soul groups of the 1970s. Founded in 1972, the group's original members included lead singer Ted Mills with Vernon Sawyer, Wendell Sawyer, Keith Beaton, and Richard Pratt. Their most notable songs included smooth soul ballads such as "Sideshow", "Spell", "What’s Come Over Me", "Three Ring Circus" and "Stop to Start."
Blue Magic Tracks
I Just Don't Want To Be Lonely
Blue Magic
I Just Don't Want To Be Lonely
Look Me Up
Blue Magic
Look Me Up
Look Me Up
Three Ring Circus
Blue Magic
Three Ring Circus
Three Ring Circus
Freak-N-Stein
Blue Magic
Freak-N-Stein
Freak-N-Stein
Sideshow
Blue Magic
Sideshow
Sideshow
Where Have You Been
Blue Magic
Where Have You Been
Where Have You Been
The Loneliest House On The Block
Blue Magic
The Loneliest House On The Block
The Loneliest House On The Block
Welcome To The Club
Blue Magic
Welcome To The Club
Welcome To The Club
We're On The Right Track
Blue Magic
We're On The Right Track
We're On The Right Track
Welcome to the Club (Ron Hardy) - Party Hardy Records
Blue Magic
Welcome to the Club (Ron Hardy) - Party Hardy Records
