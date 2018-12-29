William Patrick Gowers (5 May 1936 – 30 December 2014) was an English composer, mainly known for his film scores.

Born in Islington, Gowers was the son of Stella Gowers (née Pelly) and Richard Gowers, a solicitor. His great-grandfather was the neurologist Sir William Richard Gowers, and his grandfather was the civil servant and writer Sir Ernest Gowers. He was educated at Radley College and later read music at Cambridge University. Whilst at Cambridge, he composed music for the Cambridge Footlights and taught composition part-time. He completed his doctorate, on the music of Erik Satie, in 1966.

Gowers served as assistant conductor of Bill Russo's London Jazz Orchestra. In 1964, he was music director of the Royal Shakespeare Company's productions of Marat/Sade in the West End and in New York. He subsequently composed the music for the 1967 film of Marat/Sade. In the 1970s, he directed the electronic music studio at Dartington and played keyboards for the New Swingle Singers.