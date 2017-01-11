Bruce GaitschBorn 7 February 1953
Bruce Gaitsch
Bruce Gaitsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce R. Gaitsch (born February 7, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois) is an American guitarist, composer, and producer. He is best known for working with notable bands and musicians such Chicago, Peter Cetera, Madonna, and Agnetha Fältskog as a session musician and songwriter. Gaitsch co-wrote the Madonna song "La Isla Bonita", an international #1 single that earned Gaitsch an award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers in 1987. He has collaborated numerous times with fellow Chicago native Richard Marx whose career he was instrumental in launching.
