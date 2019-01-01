Purbayan ChatterjeeBorn 12 September 1976
Purbayan Chatterjee
1976-09-12
Purbayan Chatterjee Biography (Wikipedia)
Purbayan Chatterjee (Bengali পূর্বায়ণ চট্টোপাধ্যায়; born in Kolkata 12 September 1976) is an Indian sitar maestro who lives in Mumbai, India. He is noted for amalgamating traditional Indian classical music with contemporary world music genres.
