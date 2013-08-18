Cecil MackBorn 6 November 1883. Died 1 August 1944
Cecil Mack
1883-11-06
Cecil Mack Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecil Mack (November 6, 1873 – August 1, 1944) was an African American composer, lyricist and music publisher.
Cecil Mack Tracks
Charleston
Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra
Charleston
Charleston
