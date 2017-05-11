DJ Dolores
DJ Dolores Biography (Wikipedia)
Helder Aragão, better known as DJ Dolores, is a Brazilian DJ.
Helder Aragão was one of the participants of the mangue movement, as a designer. The crabs with brains that decorate the first release of the mangue movement were created by him. Plugged into electronic music Helder, renamed DJ Dolores, began creating his sound at the end of 1990s. Soon after came the Orchestra Santa Massa, who melded grooves with regional rhythms. The group soon gained national and world notoriety.
DJ Dolores Tracks
Flying Horse
DJ Dolores
Flying Horse
Flying Horse
Contraditorio
DJ Dolores
Contraditorio
Contraditorio
Nordestina
DJ Dolores
Nordestina
Nordestina
Nordestina
DJ Dolores
Nordestina
Satie Dub
DJ Dolores
Satie Dub
Satie Dub
Last played on
Setúbal
DJ Dolores
Setúbal
Setúbal
Last played on
Samba de dez linhas
DJ Dolores
Samba de dez linhas
Samba de dez linhas
Last played on
Sanidade
DJ Dolores
Sanidade
Sanidade
Last played on
