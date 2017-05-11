Brendan MurrayIrish singer. Born 16 November 1996
Brendan Murray
1996-11-16
Brendan Murray Biography (Wikipedia)
Brendan Hugh Francis Murray (born 16 November 1996) is an Irish singer and former member of the Irish boyband Hometown. He represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Dying to Try" but failed to qualify to the final. He then competed in The X Factor UK in 2018, as a finalist.
Brendan Murray (Ireland): Dying to Try
Dying to Try
Dying to Try
Dying to Try
