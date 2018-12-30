Awilo Longomba is a Congolese musician who was a drummer in Viva la Musica, Stukas, Nouvelle Generation and Loketo. In 1995, he finally quit drumming for singing and released his first album Moto Pamba with help from Shimita, Ballou Canta, Dindo Yogo, Dally Kimoko, Sam Mangwana, Syran Mbenza and Rigo Star.

His second CD, Coupe Bibamba (1998) made him known throughout Africa, Europe and America. This was followed by Kafou Kafou (2001) and an album, Mondongo (2004), which features Japponais, Dally Kimoko, Caen Madoka, Djudjuchet, Josky Kiambukuta and Simaro Lutumba. He is also credited as an atalaku (animateur) on some soukous records. Awilo now lives in London City, United Kingdom and is married to Paradis Kacharelle and they have a son called Lovy Believe Church Awilo Longomba.

Awilo's relatives in the music industry include his father Victor Longomba a founding member of T.P OK Jazz as well as his late elder brother, Lovy the father to the Longombas, who are a popular Afro-fusion group based in Kenya. Lovy had a rich tenor voice and was a member of Super Mazembe led by the late Longwa Didos.