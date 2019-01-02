Chicory TipFormed 1967
Chicory Tip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04h6h3v.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45c057ce-e2a3-40ec-82f4-6d5fffc7dbed
Chicory Tip Biography (Wikipedia)
Chicory Tip are an English pop group, formed in 1967 in Maidstone, Kent.
The band originally comprised vocalist Peter Hewson (born 1 September 1945, in Gillingham); guitarist Richard "Rick" Foster (born 7 July 1946); bass guitarist Barry Mayger (born 1 June 1946, Maidstone); drummer Brian Shearer (born 4 May 1951, Lewisham, South East London); and guitarist and keyboard player Rod Cloutt (born Roderick Cloutt, 26 January 1949, Gillingham, died in Australia 2017).
Chicory Tip released only a few records in the US. Their name was shortened to just Chicory for the US market for their first two releases there, before they reverted to the full name.
Chicory Tip Tracks
Son Of My Father
Son Of My Father
Good Grief Christina
Good Grief Christina
Merry Christmas Everybody
Merry Christmas Everybody
What's Your Name
What's Your Name
