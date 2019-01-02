Chicory Tip are an English pop group, formed in 1967 in Maidstone, Kent.

The band originally comprised vocalist Peter Hewson (born 1 September 1945, in Gillingham); guitarist Richard "Rick" Foster (born 7 July 1946); bass guitarist Barry Mayger (born 1 June 1946, Maidstone); drummer Brian Shearer (born 4 May 1951, Lewisham, South East London); and guitarist and keyboard player Rod Cloutt (born Roderick Cloutt, 26 January 1949, Gillingham, died in Australia 2017).

Chicory Tip released only a few records in the US. Their name was shortened to just Chicory for the US market for their first two releases there, before they reverted to the full name.