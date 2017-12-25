Charlélie CoutureBorn 26 February 1956
Charlélie Couture
1956-02-26
Charlélie Couture Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlélie Couture (b. Bertrand Charles Elie Couture, 26 February 1956) is a French & American musician and multi-disciplinary artist, who has recorded over 25 albums and 17 film soundtracks, and has held a number of exhibitions of paintings and photographs. He has also worked as a poster designer, and has published about 15 books of reflections, drawings and photographs.
