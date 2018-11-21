SparklehorseFormed 1995. Disbanded 2010
Sparklehorse
1995
Sparklehorse Biography (Wikipedia)
Sparklehorse was an American indie rock band, led by singer and multi-instrumentalist Mark Linkous. Sparklehorse was active from 1995 until Linkous' 2010 death by suicide.
Sparklehorse Tracks
Spirit Ditch
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Someday I Will treat You Good
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Go
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Sea of Teeth
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Junebug
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Hammering The Cramps
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Don't Take My Sunshine Away
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Just War (feat. Gruff Rhys)
Danger Mouse
Last played on
Revenge (feat. The Flaming Lips)
Danger Mouse
Last played on
Sick Of Goodbyes
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Painbirds
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Sad and Beautiful World
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Little Girl
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Pig (BBC Session, 29 Jul 1998)
Sparklehorse
Hundreds Of Sparrows (BBC Session, 29 Jul 1998)
Sparklehorse
Happy Man (BBC Session, 29 Jul 1998)
Sparklehorse
It's A Wonderful Life
Sparklehorse
Last played on
It's a Wonderful Life
Mark Linkous
Last played on
Hundreds of Sparrows
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Spirit Ditch - BBC Session 2006
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Pig - BBC Session 1998
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Rainmaker
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Dead Opera Star (Mark Radcliffe session 19.08.96 )
Sparklehorse
Come On In (Mark Radcliife session 19.08.96)
Sparklehorse
Gasoline Horseys (Mark Radcliife session 19.08.96)
Sparklehorse
Homecoming Queen (Mark Radcliife session 19.08.96)
Sparklehorse
Return Home - BBC Session 2006
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Gold Day
Sparklehorse
Last played on
Dreamt for Light Years in the Belly of a Mountain
Sparklehorse
