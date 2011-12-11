Bent PerssonBorn 6 September 1947
1947-09-06
Bent Persson (born 6 September 1947) is Swedish jazz trumpeter and cornetist, internationally renowned for his renditions on 3 CD:s (and LP:s) of Louis Armstrong's 50 Hot Choruses published for Melrose Brother's in Chicago 1927.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
