The Cake Sale are a collective of mostly Irish musical artists including Swedish singer/songwriter Nina Persson of The Cardigans and Australian musician Nick Seymour of Crowded House.

The collective was formed by Brian Crosby formerly of Bell X1. They came together in 2006 to release a self-titled album called The Cake Sale. The album was produced to raise money for the charity Oxfam Ireland and the Ireland Make Trade Fair campaign. It was released on 3 November 2006 in Ireland. The album was so successful that it was given an international release the following year; it was released on 10 September 2007 in the United Kingdom and on 16 October 2007 in the United States by the American indie label Yep Roc Records, which is based in North Carolina.