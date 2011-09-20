Trent SevernFormed 20 September 2011
Trent Severn
2011-09-20
Trent Severn Biography (Wikipedia)
Trent Severn is a Canadian folk trio composed of Emm Gryner, Dayna Manning, and Lindsay Schindler. Founded in 2011, all three women share vocal duties and contribute to the songwriting process. They released their self-titled debut album in November 2012, under the imprint Dead Daisy Records. The band was nominated for two 2013 Canadian Folk Music Awards, and continues to tour and perform around Canada.
