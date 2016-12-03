Herbert BrünGerman-American composer. Born 9 July 1918. Died 6 November 2000
Herbert Brün
1918-07-09
Herbert Brün Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Brün (July 9, 1918 – November 6, 2000) was a composer and pioneer of electronic and computer music. Born in Berlin, Germany, he taught at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign from 1962 until he retired, several years before his death.
U-Turn-To
Herbert Brün
U-Turn-To
U-Turn-To
