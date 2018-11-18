Bay CReggae / Dancehall artist
Bay C
Bay C Tracks
Run From Poverty
Bay C
Run From Poverty
Run From Poverty
Last played on
Gal A Bubble (feat. Bay C)
Famous Eno
Gal A Bubble (feat. Bay C)
Gal A Bubble (feat. Bay C)
Last played on
Bubble & Wine
DJ Hard2Def
Bubble & Wine
Bubble & Wine
Feel Brand New (feat. Bay C)
Javada
Feel Brand New (feat. Bay C)
Feel Brand New (feat. Bay C)
Last played on
Gal A Bubble
Bay C
Gal A Bubble
Gal A Bubble
Last played on
Pop Bottles
Bay C
Pop Bottles
Pop Bottles
Last played on
Foundation
Bay C
Foundation
Foundation
Last played on
Eye For An Eye
Bay C
Eye For An Eye
Eye For An Eye
Last played on
Rude Gal Swing
Treesha
Rude Gal Swing
Rude Gal Swing
Last played on
Snake Charmer
Bay C
Snake Charmer
Snake Charmer
Last played on
Hold It Out
Bay C
Hold It Out
Hold It Out
Better Must Come
Bay C
Bay C
Better Must Come
Better Must Come
Straight Outta Portmore
Bay C
Bay C
Straight Outta Portmore
Straight Outta Portmore
Str8 Patwa (feat. Bay C)
Serocee
Str8 Patwa (feat. Bay C)
Str8 Patwa (feat. Bay C)
Last played on
Flow (Nightshift Remix) (feat. Doctor & Bay C)
Lokate
Flow (Nightshift Remix) (feat. Doctor & Bay C)
Flow (Nightshift Remix) (feat. Doctor & Bay C)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Flow
Lokate
Flow
Flow
Last played on
Compliments
Bay C
Compliments
Compliments
Performer
Last played on
Flow (feat. Doctor & Bay C)
Lokate
Flow (feat. Doctor & Bay C)
Flow (feat. Doctor & Bay C)
Last played on
Long Live Jamaica (feat. Wayne Marshall)
Bay C
Bay C
Long Live Jamaica (feat. Wayne Marshall)
I'm Only Human (Feat. Anonimus)
Bay C
Bay C
I'm Only Human (Feat. Anonimus)
