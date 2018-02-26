Le OrmeFormed 1966
Le Orme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45b87eb5-29e3-4f7e-9475-129d486df0f2
Le Orme Biography (Wikipedia)
Le Orme (Italian: "The Footprints") is an Italian progressive rock band formed in 1966 in Marghera, a frazione of Venice. The band was one of the major groups of the Italian progressive rock scene in the 1970s. They are one of few Italian rock bands to have success outside their own country, having played concerts across North America and Europe, and releasing an album in English at the height of their success.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Le Orme Tracks
Sort by
Picture Of Dawn
Le Orme
Picture Of Dawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picture Of Dawn
Last played on
Attesa Inerte
Le Orme
Attesa Inerte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Attesa Inerte
Last played on
Ad Gloriam
Le Orme
Ad Gloriam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ad Gloriam
Last played on
L'Equillibrio
Le Orme
L'Equillibrio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'Equillibrio
Last played on
Sospesi Nell'Incredibile
Le Orme
Sospesi Nell'Incredibile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sospesi Nell'Incredibile
Last played on
La Porta Chiusa
LORME
La Porta Chiusa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Porta Chiusa
Performer
Last played on
La Porta Chiusa
Le Orme
La Porta Chiusa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Porta Chiusa
Last played on
Ritorno Al Nulla
Le Orme
Ritorno Al Nulla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ritorno Al Nulla
All'Infuori Del Tempo
Le Orme
All'Infuori Del Tempo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All'Infuori Del Tempo
Felona e Sorona
Le Orme
Felona e Sorona
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Felona e Sorona
Le Orme Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist