Deep Cut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45b6ac4f-2ca6-41b5-857e-4dd0d1b27ae8
Deep Cut Biography (Wikipedia)
Deep Cut are a London-based rock group, featuring former Revolver singer/guitarist Mat Flint, Emma Bailey (vocals), Simon Flint (bass guitar), Ian Button (drums) and Pad Bailey (guitar). Mat Flint also played bass guitar for Death In Vegas 1996–2005, along with Ian Button, who played guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deep Cut Tracks
Sort by
Hanging Around
Deep Cut
Hanging Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hanging Around
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-24T22:31:38
24
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Deep Cut Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist