Sunshine is a disco act whose members were the sisters of singer Donna Summer: Linda Gaines (now Lotman), Dara Bernard, Jenette Yancy and lead singer Mary Ellen Bernard. Their 1978 number one Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play hit "Take It to the Zoo," which was featured on the "Thank God It's Friday" film and soundtrack, was co-written by Summer (with Bruce Sudano and Joe "Bean" Esposito), who also sings background on the track.

The planned album, "Sunshine Watching Daddy Dance", was pulled at the last minute. Mary Ellen continued to perform with Donna until her sister's death in May 2012, while Dara, who also toured with Donna, is now living in Atlanta, Georgia. At Donna's funeral, the sisters performed "We've Come This Far By Faith".