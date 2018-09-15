Loney, DearBorn 1979
Loney, Dear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg5z.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45b3b313-0ec2-455b-b2fb-858bb4faac10
Loney, Dear Biography (Wikipedia)
Loney Dear is the pseudonym of Swedish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Emil Svanängen (born March 29, 1979). He has self-released four albums of music in his native Sweden. His first major release came in February, 2007 in the U.S. when Sub Pop re-issued his album Loney, Noir.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loney, Dear Tracks
Sort by
Hulls
Loney, Dear
Hulls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Hulls
Last played on
Lillies (feat. Jay-Jay Johanson)
Loney, Dear
Lillies (feat. Jay-Jay Johanson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Lillies (feat. Jay-Jay Johanson)
Last played on
Pun
Loney, Dear
Pun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Pun
Last played on
Lilies
Loney, Dear
Lilies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Lilies
Last played on
There Are Several Alberts Here
Loney, Dear
There Are Several Alberts Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
There Are Several Alberts Here
Last played on
I Am John
Loney, Dear
I Am John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
I Am John
Last played on
Sum
Loney, Dear
Sum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Sum
Last played on
Under A Silent Sea
Loney, Dear
Under A Silent Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Under A Silent Sea
Last played on
Blues
Loney, Dear
Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Blues
Last played on
My Heart (6 Music Session 20 Feb 2012)
Loney, Dear
My Heart (6 Music Session 20 Feb 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
I Dreamed About You (6 Music Session 20 Feb 2012)
Loney, Dear
I Dreamed About You (6 Music Session 20 Feb 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
D Major (6 Music Session 20 Feb 2012)
Loney, Dear
D Major (6 Music Session 20 Feb 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Lonely Blues
Loney, Dear
Lonely Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Lonely Blues
Last played on
Loney Boy
Loney, Dear
Loney Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Loney Boy
Last played on
My Heart
Loney, Dear
My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
My Heart
Last played on
Calm Down
Loney, Dear
Calm Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Calm Down
Last played on
What Have I Become?
Loney, Dear
What Have I Become?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
What Have I Become?
Last played on
My Heart (L'Elephant Remix)
Loney, Dear
My Heart (L'Elephant Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
My Heart (L'Elephant Remix)
Last played on
Carrying A Stone
Loney, Dear
Carrying A Stone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Carrying A Stone
Last played on
Airport Surroundings
Loney, Dear
Airport Surroundings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5z.jpglink
Airport Surroundings
Last played on
Playlists featuring Loney, Dear
Loney, Dear Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist